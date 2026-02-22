Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Fixture: Livingston vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup vs Livingston for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash – match preview here.

Rangers are competing for the Scottish Premiership title following a superb run of domestic form, but it has not been without wobbles.

They have drawn two of their last four Scottish Premiership games and given the tight margins at the top of the table, every point could well prove to be crucial.

Rohl though is delighted at how his squad is coming together and in the build up to the Livingston game took time to salute the new arrivals, notably Andreas Skov Olsen.

Livingston are under Marvin Bartley as their boss and though he is inexperienced, they did recently push Celtic hard at Celtic Park.

Livi look to have an almost impossible task when it comes to surviving in the Scottish Premiership this season, but Bartley will know just what a scalp beating Rangers would be for his side.

That kind of result could spread confidence through his group like wildfire and be worth its weight in gold.

Rohl is certainly not taking the trip to Livingston for granted and cited the example of Arsenal recently dropping points against Wolves to highlight what a banana skin such games can be.

Jack Butland is in goal in the Rangers lineup vs Livingston this afternoon, while in defence Rohl goes with James Tavernier, John Souttar, Emmanuel Fernandez and Tuur Rommens.

Rohl will know how important a measure of control in the game will be and the midfield battle could be crucial. In the engine room, he selects Nicolas Raskin and Tochi Chukwuani.

Andreas Skov Olsen, Mikey Moore and Djeidi Gassama support Youssef Chermiti in the final third.

There are a host of substitutes on the bench for Rohl to change his Rangers lineup vs Livingston at any point this afternoon and they include Ryan Naderi and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs Livingston

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Fernandez, Rommens, Raskin, Chukwuani, Skov Olsen, Moore, Gassama, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Meghoma, Dijga, Aarons, Diomande, Bajrami, Aasgaard, Naderi, Miovski