Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart has questioned why Celtic boss Martin O’Neill did not bring on new boy Junior Adamu against Hibernian, when the Bhoys were chasing a goal.

Celtic suffered a damaging 2-1 loss at home to Hibs on Sunday to hand Hearts the advantage in the Scottish Premiership title race and also lose ground on Rangers, despite the Gers being held to a 2-2 draw at Livingston.

The hosts fell behind in the 24th minute when Felix Passlack struck for the visitors, but were level at the break through Benjamin Nygren.

O’Neill brought on Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate on the hour mark, replacing Tomas Cvancara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Auston Trusty was sent off in the 74th minute, but as Celtic chased a goal they thought would be a winner, winter window signing Adamu sat on the bench.

Kai Andrews struck for Hibernian with three minutes left, handing David Gray’s men a superb 2-1 win.

O’Neill used all his five substitutions and Stewart was surprised to see Adamu not added to the mix.

He questioned why the Celtic boss did not bring Adamu on when the Bhoys needed to get a goal.

Game Competition Stuttgart (A) Europa League Rangers (A) Scottish Premiership Aberdeen (A) Scottish Premiership Rangers (A) Scottish Cup Celtic’s next four games

Stewart said on BBC Sportsound: “Without doubt, there is a lack of cutting edge at Celtic.

“What’s up with Adamu? They need a goal and they put on Maeda, who is nowhere near the levels he was at before.”

Adamu arrived on loan from German side Freiburg with an option to buy in the event he impresses in Glasgow.

A former Celtic striker revealed recently that in his view, Adamu has looked devoid of confidence when on the pitch so far.

O’Neill will want to work to get Adamu up to speed as Celtic will need all their attacking weapons in the coming weeks to keep pace in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Celtic lost four games on their way to winning the Scottish Premiership last term, while so far they have already been beaten seven times.