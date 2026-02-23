Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Former Leeds United forward Michael Bridges has praised Aston Villa’s Tammy Abraham as an intelligent striker with excellent instincts after the substitute struck late against the Whites to secure a point for the Villans.

After speculation of a Villa Park return emerged in the summer of 2024, Abraham finally sealed his move back to Birmingham last month, arriving from Besiktas on a permanent deal as Villa strengthened their frontline in pursuit of a top-four finish.

The Villans are firmly in the Champions League conversation, sitting third on 51 points, just behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

The England international previously enjoyed a prolific loan spell in the Claret and Blue from Chelsea during the 2018/19 season, finishing the campaign with 26 goals in 40 Championship appearances, the second-highest tally in the division, as he helped Aston Villa secure promotion to the Premier League.

Since the 28-year-old’s arrival back in England’s top flight, he has featured four times under Unai Emery, most recently coming off the bench against Leeds on Saturday to fire home a leveller and rescue a valuable point in the 1-1 draw.

Bridges was impressed with what he saw and dubbed Abraham as a forward defined by his intelligence, instinct and physical presence in the penalty area.

The 47-year-old highlighted the striker’s ability to find space and position himself effectively, particularly in crowded situations, and pointed to his sharp reactions and aerial competitiveness as key traits that earned Aston Villa the equaliser.

While acknowledging that the finish itself was scrappy rather than technically refined, Bridges emphasised the 28-year-old’s natural instinct and knack for turning loose balls into dangerous opportunities.

He said on LUTV (7:12): “He’s an intelligent footballer.

“He knows how to find space and he knows where to be in the right place at the right time.

“He’s got this instinct and when you’ve got a physical presence…..

“So the cross comes in, I see [Ezri] Konsa there jumping, he just outjumps Joe Rodon.

“Not often you see that, but once the ball comes back into the area, I don’t think he tries to put it neatly into the top corner, but all he does is help the ball on into a dangerous situation.

“He’s got three players around him.

“And as a striker, you’ve got to say the instinct is very, very good, but the technical and quality of the goal is just scrappy.

“It can be stopped at source.”

The 28-year-old had been linked with a return to Villa Park as far back as the summer of 2021, but financial constraints prevented a deal from materialising at the time.

In the early stages of his career, a former top-flight star noted that the English striker has never shirked the physical side of the game, highlighting his willingness to put his body on the line as one of his defining traits.

Following Donyell Malen’s loan move to Roma in pursuit of regular minutes as a number nine, Abraham now has the opportunity to contribute consistently on the scoresheet for Aston Villa and play his part in keeping Unai Emery’s top-four ambitions firmly on course.