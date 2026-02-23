Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former midfielder Alex Rae has picked Benjamin Nygren as one of the few players who have been impressive for a misfiring Celtic side, along with Daizen Maeda, who in his view is fighting for the cause.

Celtic’s fight for the Scottish Premiership title suffered yet another blow as they were humbled 2-1 by Hibernian inside Celtic Park on Sunday.

It was their third defeat at home in 14 matches, handing an advantage to the other two sides in the race – Rangers and Hearts.

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor was picked for particular criticism by some fans after the match for not being able to deliver the goods for the team.

Rae, though, came to the veteran’s defence, insisting that at least the 32-year-old has been trying to drive Celtic forward this term, playing as many as 44 games in all competitions under three separate managers only this season.

“I think they have obviously had three managers this year and he has still played 44 games for a guy of his age.

“I still think he drives the team forward”, Rae said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (2:29:01).

Rae further took time to pick winger Nygren as one who has been impressive for the defending champions with his goals.

Opponents Date Rangers (A) 01/03 Aberdeen (A) 04/03 Motherwell (H) 14/03 Celtic’s next three Scottish Premiership games

The Swedish international, who was roped in last summer by Brendan Rodgers and in turn praised the former boss as being a leader, has scored 18 goals already this season and has another six assists to go with his name.

Rae also talks up Daizen Maeda, believing that the Japanese is fighting hard for Celtic.

The 56-year-old added: “Who is actually having an outstanding season? You could say, Nygren in terms of his goal returns, has been impressive.

“But I think across the board, I think, most players, if you look at [Reo] Hatate and guys like that, [Daizen] Maeda, at least he is strapping up every weekend and fighting for the cause.”

Former Scottish top-flight star Lee Miller explained in December that Hatate had looked a changed player since the arrival of Martin O’Neill.

However, that was during O’Neill’s first interim spell and Hatate has yet to last the full 90 minutes in any of the games during the manager’s second stint.

O’Neill will now try to rouse Celtic for a tough period of games which look set to define just how much success the Bhoys could have this season.