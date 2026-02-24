David Berding/Getty Images

Former EFL star Chris Martin has insisted that he is worried about West Brom‘s current plight and the curtains could soon be brought down on manager Eric Ramsay’s spell if they do not improve.

West Brom’s season has gone spiralling down and a change at the helm midway through the campaign has failed to bring smiles back on the faces of the fans.

They currently find themselves just above the relegation zone and are one point ahead of 22nd placed Leicester City.

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has highlighted the lack of goals as a matter of concern, despite there being a talented squad available at the Hawthorns.

Sam Parkin, on his part, has pinpointed the Baggies’ woeful form on the road where they have won just three of the 17 games played.

Martin is of the opinion that West Brom’s manager Ramsay is under pressure for not being able to turn things in the team’s favour.

Something needs to change quickly, according to the 37-year-old and that starts with tonight’s game against Charlton Athletic.

Person Position Eric Ramsay Head coach Dennis Lawrence Assistant James Morrison First team coach Damia Abella First team coach Boaz Myhill Goalkeeping coach West Brom’s coaching staff

Responding to a question on whether Ramsay is running out of time, Martin told EFL All Access (33.27): “Yes, he might not get the time [if he loses the next game against Charlton].

“I think we see with managerial appointments that clubs are giving managers even less and less time, especially this season at certain clubs.

“Whatever messages he is giving them right now, unfortunately for him are not working.

“They are not seeing the results, they are not seeing the performance levels that he wants.

“So, yes, something needs to give.

“Does he need to change his approach?

“Does he need to change personnel or do the club need to make a decision to take it out of his hands?”

Reflecting on Ramsay’s second game as a West Brom manager against Norwich City at home, where they lost 5-0 to the Canaries, Martin added that the Hawthorns crowd did not like it, and now, after so many underperforming matches, he worries for the Baggies.

“It is a tough one to put your fingers on exactly what they are going to do but I do worry for them.

“I did watch their game few weeks back where they were beaten convincingly by Norwich.

“I did co-commentating for that game, so I was at the stadium and the Hawthorns was not a great place to be, the atmosphere wasn’t good and the fans were on the players from 10, 15 minutes.

“It was only the manager’s second or third game, so real bad signs for them and I do worry for them.”

West Brom’s decision to appoint inexperienced boss Ramsay raised some eyebrows as it came on the back of handing rookie Ryan Mason his first managerial post.