Former Championship striker Chris Martin believes Portsmouth boss John Mousinho knows the club inside out and has the tools within his squad to beat the drop, particularly if they can replicate the level they showed against Millwall.

In the first half of December, Pompey were rooted in 22nd place, occupying the third and final relegation spot, with worries growing at Fratton Park.

Just three defeats in their last ten league fixtures have propelled them up to 19th after 32 matches, with a former EFL star also backing them to preserve their Championship status.

On Saturday, Portsmouth produced one of their most emphatic displays of the campaign, sweeping aside third-placed Millwall 3-1 at The Den in a result that could prove pivotal in the context of their survival push.

With Sheffield Wednesday now condemned to League One, just two sides remain at risk of the drop, and the Fratton Park outfit have given themselves breathing room by piecing together a run that has lifted them to 39 points, six clear of the relegation zone, crucially with a game in hand on those below them.

Martin has now backed Portsmouth to sustain their momentum and steer clear of relegation trouble.

He feels that if Portsmouth can reproduce the level of performance shown against Millwall and continue to collect points on their travels, they will remain in a strong position.

Game Date Coventry City (A) 21/04 Stoke City (A) 25/04 Birmingham City (H) 02/05 Portsmouth’s final three games this season

The 37-year-old added that Mousinho, well acquainted with both the club and his squad, will take encouragement from recent results and has the resources at his disposal to guide them away from the drop.

When asked if he believes Mousinho’s side will stay safe, Martin said on EFL All Access (21:56): “Yes, I think so.

“If I had to put my neck on the line, I’d say I think so.

“If they can replicate those sorts of performances going away to a very good Millwall side and picking up three points, then I’m sure they’ll be just fine.

“I think that John Mousinho obviously will be very happy with that result.

“He knows the club, he knows his squad as well, he’s been there for a while, and I think they have what it takes to stay away from the drop.”

The club hierarchy backed Mousinho in the market, bringing in defensive midfielder Ebou Adams, striker Millenic Alli and late addition Madiodio Dia in a bid to fortify Portsmouth’s survival charge.

Tonight, they travel to the Racecourse Ground to face a Wrexham outfit boasting three wins from their last five league outings.

It remains to be seen whether Pompey can rise to the occasion once again and secure another statement result against top-half opposition.