Richard Keys believes Sunderland are now finding a level in the Premier League, but is keen to see the Black Cats, along with Leeds United, survive.

At the start of December, when Sunderland were basking in the glory of their league form, finding themselves fourth in the table, Darren Bent insisted that it would require a ‘monumental collapse’ for them to be relegated from the Premier League.

Sunderland now though have the fourth worst record in the Premier League taken over the last 12 games, having won just two of them.

Currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak, the Black Cats have gone down into the bottom half, sitting 12th in the league table.

Keys believes that Sunderland are finding their true level in the Premier League, but is hoping they can survive.

“It looks like Sunderland are finding a level, but I really do hope they stay up”, Keys wrote on his blog.

Keys also took time to speak about one other promoted team in Leeds, who have been enjoying a superb spell in recent months which has boosted survival hopes.

Game Date Bournemouth (A) 28/02 Leeds United (A) 03/03 Brighton (H) 14/03 Sunderland’s next three league games

Leeds have lost just one of their last five games and one club legend recently insisted that the Whites have not received the credit they deserve.

“And Leeds [should also stay up]. The teams coming up this season need a reason to believe they can too”, Keys added.

“It gets very dull if the same three coming up go straight back.”

Sunderland are due to visit the south coast to lock horns with Bournemouth on their next outing, before then they travel to play Leeds at Elland Road.

Elland Road has provided the vast majority of Leeds’ points this season, with the Whites having picked up 22 of their 31 points at home.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light earlier this season and Sunderland are five points better off than Leeds in the league.

On current form, Leeds could finish above Sunderland in the league if the Black Cats do not arrest their slide.