Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen believes that the ceiling of Ajax’s Belgian attacker Mika Godts is above the Eredivisie, and he should make a move, but not to Liverpool.

Still just 20, the Belgian has already raised eyebrows with his performances on the pitch for Dutch giants Ajax, where he played under former Reds assistant John Heitinga for part of the campaign.

Godts has scored 13 Eredivisie goals already this season and has complemented it with eight assists.

Driessen is of the opinion that Godts is currently the best player in the Dutch top-flight and his potential is well beyond playing in the Eredivisie.

To make progress with his career, Driessen is clear that the winger does need to look at heading abroad.

“Where is his ceiling? Way above the Eredivisie, but he needs to make progress”, Driessen said on Dutch podcast Kick-off (via Voetbal Primeur).

Liverpool, with their strong Dutch connection, could be a possibility for Godts.

However, Driessen believes that Godts cannot be an immediate solution to Liverpool’s problems, with walking into a tough situation not to his benefit and pointing to Cody Gakpo’s performances.

Level Caps Belgium Under-15s 1 Belgium Under-17s 8 Belgium Under-19s 7 Mika Godts at international level

“You shouldn’t put him at Liverpool now; that won’t help either.

“Cody Gakpo is struggling there, but you don’t need to put him in that position now.

“He’s not going to play much better than Gakpo.”

Dutch winger Gakpo has played 25 of Liverpool’s 27 league games, scoring five goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.

Gakpo’s time at Anfield has seen him split opinion, with Jamie Carragher critical of his game in 2024.

He also dubbed Gakpo not a typical Jurgen Klopp signing when he arrived and admitted to being bewildered by the deal.

Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, has struggled to get performances out of Liverpool this season, despite spending huge sums last summer.

Slot will likely want further signings in the approaching summer and Godts could well be a player he admires.

Godts has played football at the different youth levels for Belgium, starting with their Under-15 ranks but has yet to make his debut for their national team.

He still has a contract with Ajax running until the summer of 2029.