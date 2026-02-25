Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Steffen Freund has told Hamburg that Luka Vuskovic is too good for them and Spurs will ‘definitely’ take him back to north London in the summer.

The 19-year-old has been a long-term project for the London club, starting as far back as in 2023, when they managed to sign him up from Croatian giants Hajduk Split.

Vuskovic was also wanted by Manchester City, who put in a bid to take him to the Etihad.

He arrived in London in July 2025 for Tottenham’s pre-season and then moved out to Hamburg on loan.

In the Bundesliga, Vuskovic has already started to show his potential, featuring at the heart of Hamburg defence in 19 of the 23 league games and recently managing to score against Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have been linked with holding an interest in the defender, but it has been suggested Vuskovic knows he would not receive substantial playing time at the Allianz Arena.

His loan deal at Hamburg does not contain an option to buy and as a result the club are clear there is currently no way to keep him.

Player Luka Vuskovic Kota Takai Manor Solomon Alejo Veliz Tottenham players on loan at non-UK clubs

Hamburg have held out hope that they can keep hold of Vuskovic, but Freund feels they are in for disappointment as Spurs will bring him back.

The former midfielder also noted that, in his view, Vuskovic is too good for Hamburg, who have simply benefited from the system which sees top talents loaned out to gain experience.

“Tottenham will definitely bring him back.

“He’s playing so well – in today’s football, the system clearly kicks in”, Freund told the Doppelpass programme on Sport1.

“I can’t imagine HSV having a chance of signing him again.

“That’s where the system comes into play.

“He’s too good for HSV.”

One potential spanner in the works for Tottenham could be though if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Igor Tudor has been tasked with keeping Spurs up, with relegation now a real possibility for the north London side.

If Tottenham are relegated, Hamburg could well lean upon that to convince Spurs to leave Vuskovic with them for another season of top flight football.