Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo is pleased that star Brenden Aaronson is now getting the credit he deserves for working so hard for the Whites.

Daniel Farke’s side conceded a late equaliser to squander an opportunity for three points away at a tough ground to visit in Villa Park against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Midfielder Anton Stach, who has been hailed by the German boss for adapting quickly to the Premier League, opened the scoring for the Whites with an extraordinary direct free-kick.

Despite failing to win at Villa Park, Farke will be pleased with two points gained from Leeds’ last two league trips to Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Leeds are now 15th in the Premier League table, after some consistent performances throughout the last three months, with American attacking midfieder Aaronson having a key role to play.

Aaronson, who has been a criticised figure among the Leeds faithful and even amongst former Whites stars at times, has managed to reel the fans in his favour after a series of consistent performances and work off the ball.

Not just fans, but former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson was also impressed by the 25-year old USA international, who he dubbed as a ‘proper manager’s player’.

League Played in with USL Bethlehem Steel MLS Philadelphia Union Austrian Bundesliga Red Bull Salzburg Bundesliga Union Berlin Championship Leeds United Premier League Leeds United Leagues Brenden Aaronson has played in

Now Matteo, who praised Aaronson for the way he responded to criticism earlier in the season, stated that he is pleased with the praise the American is receiving for his good performances.

The former Leeds United star believes that the forward deserves all the credit he is getting as he ‘works his socks off’ for the team.

“He has had so much criticism when I have been up at the lounges”, Matteo said on LUTV (8:58).

“I have mentioned this before, he works his socks off more than anyone.

“It is like a free role for him, isn’t it?

“Go out and do your work, find those little corridors so you can pass the ball to Dom [Calvert-Lewin].

“I am so pleased that he is getting the credit that he deserves for the work he puts in.

“And that is as an ex-player looking at him and thinking, he works his socks off for the team and he deserves the credit he is getting.”

Aaronson has started 20 games in the Premier League this season, showing how highly rated he is by boss Farke.

The American will be keen to keep on performing well over the coming months in the build up to the World Cup in his native United States.