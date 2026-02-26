Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has identified Cardiff City’s defence as a potential vulnerability and believes it could be an area Doncaster Rovers look to exploit in the upcoming League One fixture.

An impressive resurgence since their relegation to League One has seen Cardiff City set the pace this season, leading the table with 69 points from 33 matches, just one point clear of second-placed Lincoln City.

Praised by a former EFL star for restoring energy and identity at Cardiff City Stadium, Brian Barry-Murphy has made a strong impact since taking charge, with the Bluebirds suffering only their sixth defeat of the campaign last week when they were beaten 5-2 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park, ending a 12-game unbeaten run.

Sidelined by a neck injury sustained at the end of last month, leading scorer Yousef Salech has been absent for the Bluebirds, but Omari Kellyman and Ollie Tanner have stepped up to ignite the attack in his absence, responding to calls from a former EFL star for others to share the goalscoring burden if Cardiff are to seal promotion.

Clarke indicated that Cardiff City’s backline can be ruffled by a physical approach, suggesting that forthcoming opponents Doncaster Rovers may opt for a direct and combative strategy to unsettle them defensively.

Although Clarke conceded that the Bluebirds can look vulnerable at the back, he underlined their firepower and referenced the current attacking set-up in the absence of Salech.

The 51-year-old noted that Kellyman, naturally more of an attacking midfielder than an out-and-out striker, has stepped into the role and made a strong impression, while also commending Tanner’s energy out wide and Alex Robertson’s fine form in midfield, pointing towards the likelihood of an open, high-scoring contest.

Result Competition Cardiff 4-3 Doncaster League One Doncaster 0-0 Cardiff Championship Cardiff 2-0 Doncaster Championship Last three Cardiff City-Doncaster Rovers meetings

Clarke said on What The EFL (32:23): “I have said before this season that their defence can be bullied a little bit, Cardiff City.

“I think you can knock them around a bit, so that might be what Donny look to do here.

“Cardiff, yes, if they’re a little bit suspect at the back, they will score goals, we know that, and it’s interesting at the moment.

“Obviously, with Salech out, Omari Kellyman has come in, and he’s not a striker, is he? He’s more of an attacking midfielder, isn’t he? He’s been doing a job in attack and playing very well, actually.

“Tanner is a good player, isn’t he?

“He’s very bright up and down the sides.

“Robertson is in good form in midfield. Yes, I see goals here. “

Cardiff City head to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday to take on an in-form Doncaster Rovers, aiming to secure a result that would extend their one-point advantage over second-placed Lincoln City.

A former Bluebirds manager remarked that the club are well equipped for an immediate Championship return, and while their current form points towards automatic promotion and possibly the League One title, it remains to be seen whether they can hold off the Imps in the closing stages of the season.