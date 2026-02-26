Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has opened up on his loan spell at RB Leipzig, admitting he had expected regular game time, but soon realised he would have to fight for opportunities, learning to knuckle down and embrace hard work.

A graduate of Exeter City’s youth academy, Ampadu earned a move to Chelsea after an impressive debut season with the Grecians, crediting Exeter’s senior players for shaping his training standards and professional mindset.

In 2019, the Welsh midfielder joined RB Leipzig on a one-year loan at the Red Bull Arena, making seven appearances under Julian Nagelsmann and catching the manager’s eye with a standout performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

His campaign with the German club was cut short, however, after a back injury sidelined him for much of the season’s latter half.

This season, as Leeds United captain, the Wales international has remained a mainstay under Daniel Farke, making 26 appearances and registering two goal contributions, earning praise from the 49-year-old for consistently delivering “Rolls-Royce” performances.

Ampadu reflected on his first loan spell at RB Leipzig, noting that although he did not feature regularly, the experience offered valuable lessons.

He described the challenge of joining a top club at a young age and the realisation that he would not play every game, emphasising the importance of hard work and determination during that period.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Ampadu said on The Official Leeds United Podcast (26:38): “My first, I went to Leipzig in Germany.

“I didn’t play too much, but it was a fantastic club and they did unbelievably that year.

“So it was obviously going to be hard for me, I think I was 19 or 18 at the time, to go play

“And I probably learned a lot about myself then, about thinking you’re going to go on loan and play every game, but that didn’t happen.

“So you had to really knuckle down and work hard.”

The 25-year-old has earned widespread praise this season, described by one Whites legend as the team’s glue and highlighted by another as the player the squad look to for inspiration.

Leeds United have lost just once in their last five matches and currently sit 15th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone, with a former player noting that the struggles of their rivals present a clear advantage for Daniel Farke’s side.

The Whites next face Manchester City at Elland Road, looking to extend their recent good form with a positive result.