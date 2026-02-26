Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin has lauded Portsmouth for their January transfer business, insisting that it has given them a fantastic opportunity to stay in the division.

Pompey showed intent during the recently concluded transfer window, giving manager John Mousinho all the weapons needed in his arsenal to prevent relegation back to League One.

The business done led one former EFL winger to remark he is now ‘not worried’ about Portsmouth when it comes to relegation.

Former Championship attacker Chris Martin is also in the Portsmouth survival club and feels Mousinho will keep Pompey up.

Portsmouth have won two of their last three games, with the wins impressive 3-1 victories over Charlton Athletic and Millwall.

The win over Millwall turned heads, given that the Lions are in the mix for promotion.

Parkin believes the results are largely built on the good deals Pompey did in the winter window.

“I think Portsmouth’s last few weeks kind of owes a lot to the work that they did in January”, Parkin said on What The EFL (22.06).

Winter arrival Age Madiodio Dia 22 Ebou Adams 30 Keshi Anderson 30 Jacob Brown 27 Millenic Alli 25 Aji Alese 25 Gustavo Caballero 24 Portsmouth’s winter window arrivals

Picking Ebou Adams, MIllenic Alli and Gustavo Caballero as three most influential figures Parkin added: “Ebou Adams has been sensational for them.

“I think [Millenic] Alli as well. And Caballero, obviously, is featuring heavily now. Paraguayan and I think brought in from Santos off the right-hand side.

“So, I think despite the business coming quite late that is what has given them a fantastic opportunity of remaining in the division.”

Adams has struck twice for Portsmouth since his arrival, along with chipping in with an assist.

Alli also got himself on the scoresheet and assisted.

Despite the upturn in form, Portsmouth do still remain at risk of relegation as they are only five points clear of third from bottom Leicester City.

Mousinho’s men play playoff hopefuls Hull City, Derby County and QPR amongst their next six Championship games.