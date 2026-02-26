Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Danny Murphy has warned Spurs fans who are saying that relegation might be the best thing for the club, that it instead would be catastrophic.

Igor Tudor’s first game in charge saw the Croatian unable to arrest his side’s decline in form, as Spurs fell to a 4-1 defeat at home.

Tottenham remain winless in 2026 and have the worst form of all sides, notwithstanding Wolves, since late October last year, with the threat of relegation ever-increasing.

Murphy expressed hope that Tottenham will be able to ‘fight their way out of’ their predicament, believing that they will have just enough come the end of the season.

Confident that relegation will be avoided, Murphy though is in disbelief that Spurs are being talked about as relegation candidates, calling the scenario ‘unbelievable’.

Murphy told BBC Sport: “I would be really surprised if they weren’t able to fight their way out of it.

“The games coming up are all huge. I think they will have just enough.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“The fact we are mentioning Spurs going down is unbelievable. It’s absolutely ridiculous really.”

Murphy is also critical of fans who believe relegation would be a positive thing for Spurs, stressing that it would in fact be ‘catastrophic’.

“Whether you blame recruitment or the owners, it would be catastrophic for that club.

“I have heard some fans suggest going down could be the best thing.

“I just don’t see that.”

While Murphy remains confident of Spurs’ chances of staying up, presenter Adrian Durham believes that the threat of dropping into the Championship is very real, just as Richard Keys has also come round to accepting that possibility.

A drubbing against rivals Arsenal at the weekend was a huge blow, but former Premier League defender Steve Nicol insists he saw signs of spirit from Tottenham; they are likely to need that in bucket-loads in the weeks to come.

Tottenham are scheduled to play the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa among their remaining eleven fixtures.

A potential relegation six-pointer against Nottingham Forest is penciled in for 22nd March, while Leeds United visit in May.

Spurs have spent only one campaign outside the top flight since 1950, when they secured promotion back from Division Two by finishing third in the 1977/78 season.

Whatever the qualms of the fans may be, keeping that record intact would likely be in the best interests of everybody involved with Tottenham.