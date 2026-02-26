Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes that West Brom now need to appoint an experienced boss, as the experiment with young managers has backfired.

Following yet another disappointing 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns against Charlton Athletic, the West Brom board parted ways with Eric Ramsay, just nine games into his reign as manager of the Championship club.

One former Championship striker sounded the alarm for Ramsay and West Brom in general before the clash with the Addicks.

The 34-year-old was not the first casualty of the season at the Hawthorns though, with the appointment of rookie boss Ryan Mason backfiring earlier in the campaign.

Despite that, West Brom’s owner still decided to go for an inexperienced manager from the MLS to steady the ship.

With that move having also failed, West Brom are at real risk of relegation.

Clarke believes that it is clear the Baggies must now appoint an experienced manager as they look to survive.

The former winger said on What The EFL (8.44): “They have to appoint someone older. It is as simple as that.

Manager Reign Carlos Corberan 2022-2024 Tony Mowbray 2025 Ryan Mason 2025-2026 Eric Ramsay 2026 Recent West Brom managers

“They have gone with two young managers in their 30s and it is a risk too far, it has backfired. They need a stabilising influence.

“I understand why the fans might be longing for a [Slaven] Bilic or [Tony] Mowbray or one of these old guys that have done well before.”

At present, West Brom have handed the reins to first team coach James Morrison to step in, but Clarke insists he cannot be tasked with keeping the ship afloat.

“The only thing I can see is that it is probably too big an ask for Morrison and isn’t that just an inexperienced manager being asked to save the club?

“They are in dire straits.”

Shilen Patel took West Brom over in February 2024, with West Brom seeing out the season in the 2023/24 campaign to finish fifth.

In his first full season as owner, West Brom finished ninth and are now just one point above the drop zone, with a crucial game against fellow strugglers Oxford United to come at the weekend.