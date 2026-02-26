Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has admitted that his Black Cats team are lacking the freedom to play, which is a result of them losing games.

A fairly tale return to the Premier League after winning the promotion playoff final with an injury time winner continued for Sunderland for most of the season.

The Black Cats were as high as fourth in the league table at the start of December, an impressive run of results which had presenter Richard Keys dubbing the newly promoted side ‘fantastic’.

A 1-0 loss to Liverpool in mid-February ended their unbeaten run at home, the record having been the longest in the Premier League.

Sunderland lost again at home versus Fulham after the game against Liverpool, signifying their poor run of form since the turn of the year.

The Black Cats have won only twice in the Premier League in 2026, gradually slipping down in the league table, and are now 12th after 27 games.

Le Bris believes that despite the coaching staff being aware of and ready for a potential dip in their season, the Sunderland players have found it more difficult to come through.

Result Competition Sunderland 1-3 Fulham Premier League Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Premier League Sunderland 3-0 Burnley Premier League Sunderland’s last three home results

In the Frenchman’s view, his players are struggling to play with the same freedom and feeling during a poor run of form, compared to their experiences earlier in the season.

“As a club, yes, we are ready. As coaching staff as well”, Le Bris said during a press conference.

“For players it is often more difficult because you like confidence, you like winning, you like positive vibes.

“And [it is] never easy to play with the same freedom, the same feeling when you lose, so it is a new experience.

“But it is important to face it because it is a part of career at that level.”

Former Premier League star Darren Bent suggested in December that it would take a monumental collapse for Sunderland to get relegated after their early season showing.

Sunderland have a healthy gap above the relegation zone at the moment, but Le Bris will hope to see his side get back to winning ways.

Le Bris will lead his team against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday before facing another tough trip away to Leeds United midweek.