Julian Finney/Getty Images

Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas are keen on Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada and the Black Eagles have made contact with his camp as they plot signing him in the summer.

The Japan midfielder made a name for himself during his six-year spell with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, where he played close to 200 games.

Four years ago, Premier League outfit Leeds United were keen on the central midfielder when he was at the Bundesliga club.

Kamada joined Lazio on a free transfer back in 2023, and after a year in Italy, Crystal Palace snapped him up after his contract expired.

The Japanese international has been a fairly regular feature since his arrival at Selhurst Park, even though he mostly played a sporadic part last season at the club.

Oliver Glasner, who is set to leave the London club, brought Kamada to Palace, and he could be on his way out of the club when the season ends, along with the Austrian tactician.

The 29-year-old’s current deal runs until the end of the current campaign and he is attracting transfer interest from Turkey.

Loan star On loan from Evann Guessand Aston Villa Christantus Uche Getafe Crystal Palace’s loan players

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Besiktas are prioritising signing Kamada on a free transfer next summer.

It has been suggested that the Black Eagles representatives have made ‘enquired’ with the Palace midfielder’s camp over a potential deal in the summer window.

The Istanbul-based Super Lig outfit are positive due to Kamada’s contract, which is not expected to be extended.

Kamada has featured in Crystal Palace’s last three Premier League games, after he missed close to two months of action due to a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old had genuine transfer interest last summer from the Super Lig, as Trabzonspor looked to bring him to Turkey, which ultimately did not materialise.

Kamada has clocked close to 2,000 minutes this season despite his injury absence and will look to play a substantial part in the remaining part of Crystal Palace’s current campaign.

Whether he will be open to making a move to Turkey next season remains to be seen; he will also look to impress in the summer’s World Cup for his country.