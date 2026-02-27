Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 1st March, 12:00 UK Time

Rangers vs Celtic is always a high-stakes affair in Scottish football, but now both sides have Hearts to worry about too, making today’s clash perhaps even more on a must-not-lose-game, if that is possible.

Two age-old rivals with a rivalry stretching over decades, the rivalry has divided a city into two sections with none managing to escape the madness.

While Celtic have managed to enjoy the lion’s share of recent success, Rangers have refused to give up. In the last meeting between the two, the Gers capitalised on the vulnerability prevailing around Celtic Park. It was a resounding 3-1 defeat for the Bhoys, who are now looking for a response.

Celtic looked to respond in the winter window and brought in a host of loan players, but one, in the shape of Junior Adamu, has quickly come under the scanner.

One former Scotland star questioned why Adamu was not brought on against Hibernian, when Celtic lost 2-1, while another ex-top flight player believes he is lacking confidence.

Martin O’Neill needs the new arrivals to step up and there have been some positive signs, though that will be subject to an acid test at Ibrox.

Rangers, on the other hand, are basking in the glory of their new-found form. At risk of even finishing mid-table when Russell Martin was in charge, Danny Rohl has inspired a turnaround and, despite being dubbed too negative, insists everyone is now hungry for success at Ibrox.

But what has made the Scottish Premiership title race so exciting this year not just for the fans but also for former players is its unpredictable nature. Neither Hearts, nor Rangers or Celtic have been able to run away with it.

Following Rangers’ win over Hearts, everyone had handed Rohl’s team an advantage. But that advantage was soon wiped out by a 2-2 draw against bottom side Livingston.

Now the derby clash has something major riding on it because a win for Rangers could well leave Celtic with too much to do to defend their title, while a win for the visitors would mean overtaking the Gers and being Hearts’ main challengers.

Predicted Lineups

Rangers Celtic Butland Schmeichel Sterling Araujo Souttar Murray Djiga Scales Meghoma Saracchi Raskin McGregor Chukwuani Oxlade-Chamberlain Skov Olsen Yang Hyun-jun Moore Nygren Gassama Tounetki Chermiti Cvancara Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: DWDWD

Celtic: LWWWD

Key Men

Rangers

Rangers have the second best xG in the Scottish Premiership table, just behind their rivals Celtic.

The mighty nature of their opponents is not going to unnerve manager Rohl, who is expected to resort to an attacking approach to get the better of their opponents.

In the number ten role, Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore could have a key role to play. He can be an orchestrator of Rangers’ attacking moves and make the others around him play.

He remains one of Rangers’ highest scorers and one of the best creators of chances and the team need his services more than ever as the Scottish Premiership title race heats up.

In defence, John Souttar, who has recently signed a new contract, could hold the defence together. He has plenty of top-flight experience to go with and knows the Celtic players like the palm of his hand.

If he can manage to keep the defensive line intact, those in attack can go on and try to hurt Celtic.

Celtic

Martin O’Neill has been able to hold the Celtic fort together after a series of disappointing performances. His experience could come into the mix when the Bhoys visit Ibrox.

He is expected to adopt a traditional approach which could see the veteran Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being placed alongside skipper Callum McGregor in the heart of midfield. In the run-up to the game, Celtic were urged to treat Oxlade-Chamberlain with care in order that he can start here.

The midfielder can have a lot to offer given how much experience he has at the top level.

Czech striker Tomas Cvancara could be given the opportunity to lead the Celtic line inside Ibrox. He is someone about whom the Rangers analysts have limited knowledge, given that he has only arrived at the club.

This surprise factor of Celtic’s new signings could be a key factor.

Standing at six feet three inches, Cvancara can be an aerial presence inside the box and serve as the target man for the Celtic wingers and full-backs.

Result Competition Celtic 1-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership Celtic 3-1 Rangers AET Scottish League Cup Celtic 0-0 Rangers Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

It feels like Celtic are due one against their bitter rivals. It was nothing less than a humiliation in the 3-1 defeat in January. Celtic will feel it is now time to give Rangers one back and soon take the upper hand in the three-way title race.

Though Celtic’s defence has been weakened by the suspension of Auston Trusty, they will try to make it up by being more lethal in attack.

Rangers, on the other hand, will take advantage from the fact that they are at home, where they have lost just once. With the Ibrox crowd fully behind the team, they can push things on.

Furthermore, if Rangers take an attacking approach and push Celtic back from the very outset, they could have a good opportunity to topple their rivals.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Rangers 2-1 Celtic

Where To Watch?

Rangers vs Celtic will be shown live in the UK on the Sky Sports Football channel with a 12:00 kick-off.