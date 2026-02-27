Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Hibernian star Tam McManus feels that January arrival Andreas Skov Olsen has been the big disappointment for Rangers, insisting that the Dane has been given enough time to get up to speed.

Skov Olsen arrived at Ibrox in the winter window on a loan deal from Wolfsburg until the end of the season, after some ‘intense negotiations’ concluded.

He made his debut for Rangers from the start against Dundee in a 3-0 win and has since featured five times in the Scottish Premiership, scoring and assisting once each.

The Denmark international was taken off at half-time against Livingston in the Gers’ last league fixture, indicating towards his difficulty in adapting to his new team.

Boss Danny Rohl is convinced of Skov Olsen’s quality as a player, but insisted that the 26-year old attacker needs time to build his sharpness.

Rangers brought in a host of players in the winter window to back Rohl, many of whom have impressed, but former Scottish top-flight star McManus feels that Skov Olsen has been the biggest disappointment of them all.

McManus insists that Skov Olsen is yet to show what he is capable of in a Rangers shirt, despite arriving at Ibrox with a big pedigree.

In McManus’ view, Skov Olsen has been given enough time to get up to speed as a Rangers player but has not lived up to the expectations of scoring and creating goals like former Gers star Vaclav Cerny did.

“The big disappointment has been Skov Olsen”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer (9:57).

“I do not think he has shown anywhere near what the Rangers supporters were expecting.

“Look at this guy’s pedigree, Danish international, went for £10m, £11m.

“You get him on loan and you are thinking he is a left footed players, and plays on the right, maybe he is a Cerny type player.

“He can go create and score goals but he has not done it so far.

“And there is only so long you can give somebody to get yourself fit and up to speed.

“We spoke a bit about it at the end of January, this guy has not been playing, but we are nearly in March now.

“He should be up to speed now and I do not think he has been at it.”

Rangers would have to pay €10m for the option to buy Skov Olsen on a permanent deal at the end of the season and with the Dane failing to impose himself on the team so far, it remains to be seen if the Scottish giants use that option.

Rohl’s side are right amongst the middle of a three-horse title race for the Scottish Premiership title and host rivals Celtic on Sunday in a crucial game; whether Skov Olsen is trusted from the start, remains to be seen.