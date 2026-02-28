George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Manchester City for this afternoon’s Premier League clash between the two teams at Elland Road – match preview here.

Leeds have hit a solid run of form which has raised optimism that Premier League football will be at Elland Road again next season.

One former top flight striker admitted that had Leeds held on to beat Aston Villa last weekend, rather than drawing 1-1, then he thought that would have secured safety.

Even the draw against a team who have been putting themselves in the title conversation this season was viewed as a good result.

Leeds will need more points to make sure of safety, but they have excelled at Elland Road this season and there is little reason to believe they will not continue to do so.

Farke picks Karl Darlow in goal for this afternoon’s meeting with Manchester City, a decision which keeps summer signing Lucas Perri on the bench.

At the back, Leeds go with a back three of Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and James Justin – the same trio that started at Villa Park.

Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson both operate as the wing-backs today and will be looking to stretch the play on either flank and keep the Manchester City full-backs pinned back.

Midfield sees skipper Ethan Ampadu, along with Ilia Gruev and Anton Stach, battle to get control of the game.

Brenden Aaronson is also given another start to impress and he supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the final third.

Calvert-Lewin has ten Premier League goals to his name so far this season and would dearly love another today.

Farke can use his substitutes to change his Leeds United lineup vs Manchester City at any time and his options off the bench include Lukas Nmecha and Ao Tanaka.

Leeds United Lineup vs Manchester City

Darlow, Rodon, Struijk, Justin, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Bornauw, Bijol, Longstaff, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Nmecha, Piroe