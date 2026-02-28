Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham lineup vs Liverpool for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

West Ham have improved under Nuno, proving predictions of good January transfer window business correct, but they still have much to do to ensure safety.

The Hammers remain two points adrift of Nottingham Forest, but with Forest not playing until Sunday, victory at Liverpool today would move them above the dotted line and boost morale.

West Ham were held to a 0-0 draw by Bournemouth last time out, but will likely have to improve on that level to take anything away from Merseyside.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, in November, saw Liverpool run out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo.

Hammers star Konstantinos Mavropanos is aware Liverpool have not lived up to expectations, but is clear that West Ham cannot afford to underestimate them.

West Ham are without Freddie Potts, who is suspended, while striker Pablo remains injured.

The Hammers last won away at Liverpool back in 2015, when they thrashed the Reds 3-0 in a surprise result.

Mads Hermansen is in goal in the West Ham lineup vs Liverpool, while protecting the goalkeeper is a four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Axel Disasi and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Midfield is sure to be a key battleground today and Nuno looks towards Mateus Fernandes, Tomas Soucek and Soungoutou Magassa to control the game, while Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen support Taty Castellanos.

If Nuno needs to change his West Ham lineup vs Liverpool then he has options off the bench and they include Callum Wilson and Adama Traore.

West Ham United Lineup vs Liverpool

Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Magassa, Summerville, Bowen, Castellanos

Substitutes: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Traore, Todibo, Scarles, Kante, Mayers