Former Premier League star Mikey Gray believes it is a case of ‘watch this space’ with regards to Liverpool target Anthony Gordon, after Newcastle United fans booed him off the pitch.

Eddie Howe’s side suffered a third straight league defeat at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon when they lost 3-2 to Everton.

Jarrad Branthwaite put the Toffees ahead with 19 minutes on the clock, before Jacob Ramsey pegged them back.

Beto struck two minutes later, in the 34th minute, and sent Everton in 2-1 ahead at the break, an advantage they held until eight minutes from time.

Newcastle felt they had secured at least a point when Jacob Murphy scored in the 82nd minute, but Thierno Barry, on off the bench, fired Everton back in front a minute later and it ended 3-2 to the visitors.

Gordon was brought off with four minutes left in the game and a section of the Newcastle fans booed him, being unhappy with his performance and that he gave the ball away for Barry’s goal.

For Gray, Gordon losing the fans is something he thinks adds another plot twist given Liverpool’s interest in him in previous transfer windows.

Club Appearances Newcastle United 145 Everton 78 Preston North End 11 Anthony Gordon’s appearances by club

Gray believes the situation is now one to watch ahead of the summer transfer window, when Liverpool could well go back for him.

He said on talkSPORT (28th February, 16:48): “There was a chorus of boos as he came off the pitch.

“He was the player who gave the ball away for Everton’s third goal.

“I’m not saying it was the whole stadium [that booed him] because it wasn’t.

“To the right hand side of where we do our commentary from there was a chorus of boos as Anthony Gordon just came off the pitch.

“I think he ran straight down the tunnel and it’s not been his afternoon.

“These stories and these rumours now, I know there was speculation about him going to Liverpool in the summer or even in January, well, watch this space because it certainly seems that these Newcastle supporters are not happy with Anthony Gordon.”

Liverpool chased Gordon in the 2024 summer transfer window, but Newcastle worked hard to see off interest in the winger.

The Reds did do business with Newcastle last summer as they splashed the cash to sign Alexander Isak.

With Newcastle struggling in mid-table in the Premier League, they could well be without Champions League cash for next season, which may make them more open to cashing in on Gordon, especially if he loses the backing of a section of the fans.