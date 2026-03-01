Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Former midfielder Derek Ferguson believes that the defensive fragility Celtic currently have is spreading through the whole team.

The Bhoys have already conceded 28 Scottish Premiership goals this season, which is higher than the total they let in over the entirety of last term (26).

With injuries to the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston, the depth of the defence has also been put to the test.

Ahead of the all-important Glasgow derby at Ibrox today – match preview here – they have been hit by yet another blow as one of their mainstays in defence, Auston Trusty, has picked up a suspension following a red card against Hibernian.

Ferguson has picked exactly that fragility in defence as a reason behind Celtic’s stuttering form in the league this season.

The former top flight midfielder does not believe that the Bhoys have too many problems when it comes to their attack.

In fact, they have players such as Benjamin Nygren, who has been labelled one of the Celtic stars to have succeeded this season, to make the difference going forward.

Game Competition Rangers (A) Scottish Premiership Aberdeen (A) Scottish Premiership Rangers (A) Scottish Cup Celtic’s next three games

“I just look at them as individuals now and I think that they are good players that they have got and good players come to the fore at certain times when they are under pressure”, Ferguson said on Open Goal (18.03).

“It is just defensively when you are leaking goals and there is a fragility there.

“I think that has been kind of seeping through the team a wee bit.”

One of their attack-minded signings in January, Junior Adamu, though, has drawn criticism from former star Cillian Sheridan, for whom the 24-year-old has looked devoid of confidence.

Now Celtic will look to go to Rangers and win, with a result at Ibrox providing a huge injection of confidence in the Scottish Premiership title race.

O’Neill left Celtic the first time sitting level on points with Hearts and with a game in hand, but the disastrous spell of Wilfried Nancy as boss has now left the Bhoys playing catch-up.