Former Premier League winger Perry Groves believes Igor Tudor must make the Tottenham Hotspur players believe they are better than they actually are, amid Spurs’ battle against relegation.

Tudor was looking for his first points as interim Tottenham manager on Sunday when he took his side to face Fulham in the Premier League.

The afternoon did not go as the Croatian had hoped though as Spurs put in a limp performance and went down to a 2-1 loss.

Spurs were 2-0 down at half-time and Tudor did throw on attackers such as Richarlison, who scored in the 66th minute, and Mathys Tel, but the visitors could not find an equaliser.

The result continues Tottenham’s relegation worries, which have been much debated over the last week, but Spurs can at least cling to West Ham and Nottingham Forest also losing this weekend.

Groves believes that Tudor’s main problem now is that he needs to give his players a morale-boost, by telling them they are better than they actually are.

Overall, Groves is of the view that West Ham are the weekend’s winners, especially as Tottenham’s players do not know what a relegation battle is all about.

Game Date Leeds United (H) 09/05 Chelsea (A) 17/05 Everton (H) 24/05 Tottenham’s final three league games

He said on talkSPORT (1st March, 16:04): “He’s got to make these players think they are better than they are, that’s the difficult thing.

“Because these players aren’t used to being in a relegation scrap.

“The team that’s come out on top today are West Ham.

“West Ham were not bad against Liverpool, they just didn’t defend set pieces well.

“But West Ham and the West Ham fans will look at that and thing ‘cor, what a Sunday we’ve had’.”

Tottenham remain four points above third from bottom West Ham and have ten games left to save their Premier League status.

Spurs must also juggle that task with their Champions League campaign, where Atletico Madrid are their last 16 opposition.

Next up for Tottenham though is a London derby against Crystal Palace.