Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Rangers for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership derby meeting at Ibrox – match preview here.

O’Neill was brought back following the disastrous reign of Wilfried Nancy, a reign which has left the legendary boss needing to repair real damage in terms of the title race.

When O’Neill departed to make way for Nancy, Celtic were level on points with Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and had a game in hand.

Now they are nine off the Jambos, but do have two games in hand, albeit one of those is a tough test in terms of this afternoon’s derby clash.

Celtic did back O’Neill with winter transfer window signings and the Bhoys were urged in the run-up to the derby clash to keep one of them, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, fit and ready to go.

It has been a mixed bag for many Celtic players this season, though Benjamin Nygren has been marked out as one who has performed.

Celtic bounced back from back to back defeats on Thursday night to go to Germany and win 1-0 at Stuttgart.

It has boosted confidence within the camp and O’Neill admits that he is looking forward to the clash, while emphasising there are a lot of players within the Celtic squad who have gone to Ibrox and won before.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Rangers this afternoon is Viljami Sinisalo, while at the back O’Neill picks Julian Araujo, Dane Murray, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

O’Neill will know how important it is for Celtic to be able to control the game today and in midfield he selects Callum McGregor and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Benjamin Nygren also plays.

Yang and Daizen Maeda support Junior Adamu up top.

The boss can make changes to his Celtic lineup vs Rangers throughout the 90 minutes if he needs to try to change the flow of the game and his options to do so include Tomas Cvancara and Luke McCowan.

Celtic Lineup vs Rangers

Sinisalo, Araujo, Murray, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nygren, Yang, Maeda, Adamu

Substitutes: Doohan, Cvancara, McCowan, Tounekti, Saracchi, Hatate, Arthur, Forrest, Donovan