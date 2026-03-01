Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Fiorentina star Roberto Piccoli has acknowledged the contributions of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon and Leeds United loan star Jack Harrison, who he believes have given La Viola depth in attack.

Both players joined Fiorentina in the winter transfer window when the Serie A club found themselves at the bottom of the table, joining a side fighting for survival.

Israeli winger Solomon declared when he arrived that he was convinced Fiorentina would not be relegated from Serie A.

Leeds United loan man Harrison was also thrilled with the move and admitted he found the environment of the Serie A club beautiful.

Now, having settled down into the Fiorentina set-up, the duo are proving to be useful for their team-mates.

One of them, Piccoli, has spoken about the help Fiorentina are getting from the Tottenham and Leeds United loanees, who he believes give them the chance for overloads in key areas of the pitch.

“They help us a lot because they’re very good at creating numerical superiority”, Piccoli told a press conference.

In the three-man attack Paolo Vanoli employs in matches, Solomon and Harrison are employed on either side of the lone attacker, Moise Kean.

Piccoli, who usually comes on as a second-half substitute, insists that the duo with Premier League experience will help free up the attackers and give the team depth going forward.

“Both Moise and I benefit from this, freeing ourselves up for shots and attacking the depth.”

Solomon’s parent club, Tottenham, are involved in a fierce battle against relegation from the Premier League, but decided they could do without the winger.

At Leeds, offloading Harrison made space for Facundo Buonanotte to come in through the door.

Buonanotte has struggled to impress so far, but has been defended by Whites boss Daniel Farke.