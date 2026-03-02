WM Sport Media/Getty Images

Bolton Wanderers star Sam Dalby has talked up Celtic loanee Johnny Kenny’s ‘brilliant’ performance against Exeter City on Saturday, stressing that he is building a steady partnership with the Irishman.

The Riverstown-born attacking talent kicked off his senior career with Sligo Rovers, where he impressed with 12 goals in 34 games.

Celtic snapped him up from the Irish outfit in 2022 and Kenny has felt the benefits of learning from the senior players at the Glasgow giants.

At the beginning of the current campaign, he started some games for the Bhoys, who had a striker crisis due to injuries, and one former striker claimed that Kenny showed signs of being a quality frontman.

Kenny though has been judged not ready to lead the line for Celtic yet though and the Bhoys loaned him out last month to League One club Bolton Wanderers.

He first attracted loan interest from England in the summer of 2022, as Carlisle United wanted to sign the striker.

The 22-year-old Irish forward scored and assisted at the weekend against Exeter City in a 5-1 win for Steven Schumacher’s side.

Club played for Sligo Rovers Celtic Shamrock Rovers Queen’s Park Bolton Wanderers Clubs Johnny Kenny has played for

Kenny assisted Dalby, who hailed the Celtic loanee for his brilliant performance and assist against the Grecians.

“Johnny was brilliant all day, just running the channels and making it really difficult for their centre-halves”, the 26-year-old told the Trotters’ media (0:50).

“Then he put one right across the goal for me, and I couldn’t really miss.”

Dalby insisted that his and Kenny’s qualities complement each other very well, while he is hoping to build a strong partnership with him until the end of the campaign.

“We are very different type of players and he does stuff that maybe I’m not the greatest at and vice versa.

“So, obviously, it feels like a good partnership and the more we play together, the better we get.”

When Kenny joined Schumacher’s side last month, he stressed that he wanted to bring Celtic’s winning mentality to the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Kenny’s contract runs until the summer of 2029 at Celtic Park and it remains to be seen if he will be able to establish himself in Celtic’s first team next season.