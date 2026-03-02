Michael Steele/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has hailed star defender Dan Ballard for his consistency, insisting that the Northern Ireland international is growing as a player.

Ballard joined Sunderland in summer 2022 when the newly promoted Black Cats came back up to the Championship.

After signing a new deal in July 2024, Ballard has put pen on paper on a new deal again, extending his contract with the Wearside club until summer 2029, with the club having an option of another year.

The past 12 months have gone incredibly well for the young centre-back as he scored a memorable extra-time winner against Coventry City in the Championship playoffs semi-final and has now established himself as a key figure in Le Bris’ backline in the Premier League.

Ballard has started 20 games since promotion to the top-flight, helping the Black Cats’ maintain a health lead above the relegation spots.

His partnership with summer arrival Omar Alderete at the back has been key for Sunderland’s impressive season.

Ballard’s performances and growth as a player has been hailed by boss Le Bris, who believes that the 26-year old has shown that he is a great centre-back in the top-flight.

Club Years Arsenal 2019-2022 Swindon Town (loan) 2019 Blackpool (loan) 2020-2021 Millwall (loan) 2021-2022 Sunderland 2022- Dan Ballard’s career history

Le Bris feels that Ballard is still growing as a player and is improving his skills, like ball playing and leadership.

“This position as a centre-back is an important one in the squad”, Le Bris said during a press conference.

“And he has showed last season and this season, that he was able to step up.

“You never know and you have to experience a new level and he has showed so far that he is a great centre-back.

“You have to face often long balls, strong physicality in that area of the pitch and he is really good at that.

“But also we can feel that he is growing as a player, improving different areas, with the ball for example, about his leadership as well.”

On being asked what the most impressive part of Ballard’s development has been this season, Le Bris answered: “Consistency is probably the main point.

“Last year it was clear that he was able to reach high level but the question in the Premier League is to do that every weekend or sometimes twice a week.

“And he did so far, so it is key.”

Sunderland face a quick turnaround for their next Premier League fixture as they play Leeds United away at Elland Road on Tuesday.