George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has talked up Anton Stach’s quality, stressing that he is rightly being hailed as one of the best signings of the season in the Premier League.

The Whites did some shrewd business in the summer transfer window following their Championship-winning season.

The likes of Sean Lognstaff and Stach were signed to beef up the midfield options; Leeds paid £17m for the German midfielder.

Hoffenheim’s fans were not happy to lose the physically strong midfield maestro and he has been a key aspect of Leeds sitting six points above the drop zone in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has been a set-piece specialist for Farke, as he has scored three direct free-kicks and assisted three times as well.

Farke hailed Stach of late for adapting to the pace and quality of the Premier League, and his recent performances have earned him further praise.

The German boss has talked up Stach’s versatility in the engine room, while he is also credited the midfielder’s off-the-ball work.

Played in Germany Ethan Ampadu Brenden Aaronson Lukas Nmecha Anton Stach Ao Tanaka Sebastiaan Bornauw Ilia Gruev Leeds United players who have played in Germany

“Anton is highly praised as one of the best signings in the whole Premier League and rightly so”, Farke told a press conference when he was asked about Stach.

“Because he is delivering on the Premier League, on the top level.

“He is there for us, shows his versatility, plays in more or less in each level of the midfield role, in the deeper role, in the higher role.

“With his consistency, he is important for us, also because of his strength in the air.

“He wins many, many balls for us; he is really, really strong in the duels.”

Farke feels that Stach has the ability to dictate a Premier League game and noted how the German rarely lets the ball get away from him.

“I also like his ability to run the game – of course, he is good when he has the game in front of him, but also under pressure when he has the ball back to the opponent’s goal, he hardly loses the ball.

“He influences games, he delivers goals, he delivers assists, and he is also often the creator of the spark for us.

“Also, what he does against the ball – unbelievable consistency.

“I think his covered ground is always on the top level in each game.

“So he is a complete player, and we are very, very happy to have him and for me a fantastic player at that level.”

Stach’s pace during recoveries was questioned by a former White, but his overall impact has benefited the Elland Road outfit.

The German midfielder has not played a game for his country’s national team in the last four years, and he will hope to get a call from Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the summer World Cup.

Leeds will be hoping that clubs higher up the Premier League food chain do not come calling for Stach in the summer transfer window.