Wycombe Wanderers coach Alex Morris, who coached Nathan Lowe at Stoke City, stressed that the Potters loanee has improved his upper body shape a lot, which he believes is helping him outmuscle defenders.

Lowe has been highly rated over the years at Stoke and even drew interest from Newcastle United at one point.

He kept impressing in Stoke City’s youth teams and has 27 senior appearances for the Championship side under his belt so far, but has not yet been able to convince Mark Robins to hand him regular game time in the Potteries.

Last season, Lowe was loaned out to League Two outfit Walsall, where he grabbed eyeballs with 25 goal contributions in only 30 games.

He was brought back to Stoke last year mid-season, but was given limited opportunities, which left one former striker disappointed.

Lowe recently scored in back-to-back games for Wycombe, coming off the bench, and was hailed by the Chairboys boss Michael Duff.

He scored at the weekend against Burton Albion in a 3-0 win and Wycombe assistant Morris made it clear that Lowe’s ability to score has not surprised him.

Club Post Crewe Alexandra Youth coach Crewe Alexandra Assistant Crewe Alexandra Manager Stoke City Under-21s boss Stoke City Caretaker manager Wycombe Wanderers First team coach Alex Morris’ coaching career

Morris coached him during his time at Stoke and he pointed out that the 20-year-old has improved his upper-body strength drastically, which has helped him get the better of opposition defenders.

“Well, we knew that he was a good goalscorer, we knew he could take a chance”, the Wycombe assistant told Wanderers TV (2:40) when he was asked about Lowe’s performances.

“But what he has done, since we last worked with him, he has really developed his upper body.

“Both the goals he scored, both last week and this week, wouldn’t have come about if he hadn’t shown good upper body strength, obviously, to take that contact from the centre-halves.

“Two big boys, by the way, both last week and the centre-half this week, which allowed him to secure the opportunity to take the shot, and on both occasions, he slipped the ball nicely past the goalkeeper.

“So, he hasn’t surprised us in terms of what he brought towards the team.

“What’s good is that, he has hit the ground running.”

The Chairboys are currently only two points below the League One playoff spots and it remains to be seen if Lowe will be able to add that extra bit of quality to help Duff’s men push through.

If the Harlow-born forward is able to keep his performances consistent, he will hope to have a chance to be an option for Robins at the Potters.

And given Morris’ connection with Stoke, the Potters are sure to be getting feedback from him.