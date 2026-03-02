Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala is clear that the Imps’ game against Cardiff City will not decide how their season goes, but he is eyeing a ‘sensational’ result against the Welsh outfit.

The Bluebirds have been excellent under Brian Barry-Murphy since their relegation to League One following a dreadful last season in the Championship.

One former EFL attacker hailed Barry-Murphy’s work early doors at the club, who are currently sitting at the top of the table with 72 points from 34 games.

The Imps have been the surprise package of League One this season, as Skubala has Lincoln City just a point behind Cardiff in second position.

Skubala was linked with the West Brom job mid-season, and one former striker expressed his uncertainty about the boss’ style, despite his great job at Sincil Bank.

Up next, the top two teams in the division are set to face each other on Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Skubala, though, is not worried about the result of the high-profile match, as he wants his players and the fans to enjoy and give their all in Wales at the weekend.

Result Competition Lincoln 2-1 Cardiff League One Lincoln 2-0 Cardiff League Two Cardiff 3-2 Lincoln League Two Last three Cardiff City-Lincoln City meetings

The Imps boss is certain that the Cardiff result is not going to orchestrate their campaign going forward, but stressed that he would be delighted to get a sensational win against the Bluebirds.

“I just think it’s exciting, and I think that is what you live for, football, we are living to be excited, and the fans to be excited”, Skubala told the Imps’ media (2:14) when he was asked about the Cardiff game.

“It’s not going to dictate the end of the season for me.

“It is not going to dictate where we are, how we will be successful – it is one game.

“I know it sounds nuts, but it’s worth the same points as today [against Blackpool], it really is.

“But I think we can go there, proud, we can go there with good travelling fans who will get excited, and we can be us.

“We can really take it to Cardiff, in their big stadium, big atmosphere and enjoy it.

“And if we come out with something sensational, if we come up with a win, [that is] even better.

“But again, it is just another three points, it really is.”

Cardiff and Lincoln City faced each other back in December in a league clash, which the Imps won 2-1 at Sincil Bank.

Skubala’s men have lost only five league games this season, which is the fewest in the division, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to dislodge the Bluebirds to take top position in the league table.