Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Former Italy international Daniele Adani believes that Aston Villa on-loan star Donyell Malen has changed Roma.

Malen joined Roma on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, with an obligation to buy in the summer.

The Dutch international, who joined Aston Villa from Borussia Dortmund in winter 2025, had often struggled for regular game-time under Unai Emery during his time at Villa Park.

Despite Emery hailing the ‘tactical work’ put in by Malen, the Netherlands star was behind Ollie Watkins in the striker pecking order, starting only five Premier League games this campaign.

With limited game-time and his desire to play as a number 9, Malen chose to move to Roma in the winter window, and he has enjoyed a great first few weeks in the capital.

Malen netted on his debut for Roma, before scoring consecutive braces against Cagliari and defending Serie A champions Napoli, leading legendary defender Alessandro Costacurta to dub the Dutchman ‘deadly’.

The Aston Villa on loan star scored again in Roma’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Juventus on Sunday, and his performance was hailed by former Italy star Adani.

Loan star On loan from Donyell Malen Aston Villa Evan Ferguson Brighton Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool Daniel Ghilardi Hellas Verona Lorenzo Venturino Genoa Bryan Zaragoza Bayern Munich Roma’s loan stars

Adani remarked that Malen has completely transformed Roma, insisting that boss Gian Piero Gasperini’s long standing desire to acquire the Netherlands striker has been fruitful.

“Gasperini had been asking for Malen for a long time, and when he arrived, he changed Roma”, Adani said during the Domenica Sportiva programme [via Tutto Mercato Web].

“What is wrong is giving up, conceding three goals, and conceding late.

“When there are 33 points to go, having seven or four more makes a difference.

“As for Spalletti, Openda and Gatti came on late today, but in the end, Gatti scored. Without strikers, it is tough.”

Malen’s quick adaptation to Serie A is because Italian football suits the 27-year old more than English football, feels one former attacker.

With Roma having an obligation to buy and Malen performing well in Italy, it seems impossible to imagine the Giallorossi would try to cancel the deal with Aston Villa.

Villa may though have reason to think they should have demanded a higher price in the obligation to buy deal given how Malen has adjusted to Italian football so far.