Fixture: Leeds United vs Sunderland

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Sunderland for this evening’s Premier League meeting at Elland Road – match preview here.

Leeds managed to push Manchester City in their last outing, but still ended up going down to a 1-0 loss.

With West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur all scrambling to get above them in the Premier League table, Farke will want a quick reaction and three points tonight.

Visitors Sunderland arrive having seen their form dip considerably in recent months, something noted by a former Leeds star.

Sunderland were though superb in the first half of the campaign and one ex-Leeds man identified the difference between the two teams as being the efficiency of finishing.

Farke rates Sunderland, but has made no bones about the fact that Leeds are super motivated to get a result tonight.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season at Sunderland finished in a 1-1 draw.

On that occasion, Dominic Calvert-Lewin rescued a point for the Whites and the striker has continued to be the main outlet for Leeds in attack.

The last meeting between the two teams at Elland Road saw Leeds win 2-1, while Sunderland’s last win at the ground came back in 2006.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Sunderland tonight is Karl Darlow, while in defence Farke picks a three of Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and James Justin. Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson are the wing-backs.

In the engine room, the Leeds boss looks towards Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Anton Stach, while Brenden Aaronson supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Farke needs to shake up his Leeds United vs Sunderland lineup then he can look to his bench, where options include Daniel James and Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds United Lineup vs Sunderland

Darlow, Rodon, Struijk, Justin, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Bornauw, Bijol, Longstaff, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Nmecha, Piroe