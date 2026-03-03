Zak Mauger/Getty Images

Former top flight striker Gordon Dalziel believes that a big reason for worry for Celtic is their inability to get more out of their two January signings in the attacking department.

Celtic signed two strikers in the recently-concluded January window, with Junior Adamu arriving from Freiburg and Tomas Cvancara from Borussia Monchengladbach, both on loan agreements.

The former is yet to find his first Scottish Premiership goal for the Bhoys and has been deemed to lack confidence by former star Cillian Sheridan.

Though Cvancara has managed to get on to the scoresheet, he failed to make it to the starting eleven against Celtic’s bitter rivals, Rangers, on Sunday, as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw which did neither any good in the title race.

Adamu did start at Ibrox, but was replaced by Sebastian Tounekti in the 46th minute.

Dalziel believes the fact that the two strikers Celtic brought in are not being counted on is a major worry.

He stressed that both would be expected to play key parts in a game as big as the Rangers clash.

“That is a worry for me”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (1.41.19) while addressing Celtic’s issues about goalscoring.

Celtic attacker Jota Junior Adamu Michel-Ange Balikwisha Tomas Cvancara Yang Kelechi Iheanacho Callum Osmand Sebastian Tounetki Joel Mvuka Daizen Maeda James Forrest Celtic’s attackers

“Because you look at Celtic bring in two strikers in the January window.

“They played their biggest game of the season so far and out of the two they have got 45 minutes.

“That would be a concern now.”

Dalziel, who has previously dubbed Rangers’ transfer business of selling Cyriel Dessers to buy Bojan Miovski and Youssef Chermiti the ‘worst’, is not prepared to write Cvancara and Adamu off just yet.

The former hitman admits he has learned from his Chermiti mistake, where he rushed to judgement.

“What I am going to do is that I am not going to write them off because I wasn’t a lover of Chermiti and look at the three games, Celtic twice and Hearts, he scored seven goals.”

Celtic’s board have been roundly criticised by the club’s fans for poor transfer business in recent windows and Martin O’Neill will hope the winter window arrivals can make a big contribution.

Already Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is appearing to be a smart piece of business, but the jury remains very much out on Adamu and Cvancara, who have both arrived from the Bundesliga.