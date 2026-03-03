Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has admitted that he would be surprised if West Brom appointed Darren Moore as their next manager amid a relegation scare.

The Baggies had a decent start to their campaign under rookie boss Ryan Mason, who was then sacked mid-season after he struggled to get results.

They brought him another inexperienced boss in the shape of Eric Ramsay from American outfit Minnesota United, but he was not able to turn things around at the club, as they sit 21st in the league table, just a point off the drop zone.

One former EFL winger expressed his concern over West Brom’s safety when the season ends; they have not won a single game since the turn of the year.

Now, with Ramsay sacked, West Brom are frantically looking for the manager who can help them to maintain their Championship status.

Ex-Baggies boss Moore has been linked with a potential move back to the Hawthorns amid serious relegation concerns.

Ex-Championship star man Parkin admitted that Moore’s initial job at Port Vale gave him confidence, but he made it clear that it would be surprising for him see Moore back at West Brom.

POTY Year Sam Johnstone 2021 Matthew Clarke 2022 Jayson Molumby 2023 Cedric Kipre 2024 Torbjorn Heggem 2025 Recent West Brom Players of the Year

“The last time I saw Darren Moore take a team was Port Vale at AFC Wimbledon earlier this season”, Parkin said on What The EFL (6:12) when he was asked about Moore’s potential arrival at West Brom.

“They played really well, and they were in the mix of a really good run, relative to the season Port Vale have had.

“I think they were unbeaten in four of five, round about when I witnessed them play very well, and he looked to have something going, seemed to be changing the style a little bit at Vale.

“But, I would be surprised if he went back at West Brom at this juncture, given the way it ended for him as well.

“I am not sure if that is a move that is going to appease every supporter right now, and I don’t know which way they will go.”

Moore was sacked as Port Vale boss in December, with the club bottom of League One and heading for relegation.

Asking Moore to come in and save them from the drop could well split opinion amongst West Brom fans.

Next up West Brom travel to face a Sheffield United side that have been much improved under Chris Wilder of late.