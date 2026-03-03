WM Sport Media/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has praised Celtic loanee Johnny Kenny as a ‘good pickup’ for Bolton Wanderers, being impressed with his performance against Exeter City.

Celtic loaned out Kenny in the winter window, with former top flight striker Gordon Dalziel’s statement from last summer coming true, as he felt that the hitman should be on loan.

Kenny insisted that he wanted to bring Celtic’s winning mentality to Bolton upon signing, and the striker managed to steer the Trotters back to winning ways with a 5-1 thrashing of Exeter City after three consecutive draws.

Clarke praised Kenny’s intelligent run which rendered the forward well placed to assist Sam Dalby for Bolton’s opening goal.

Lauding Kenny’s movement that allowed him to score the second, Clarke declared him to be a ‘good pickup’ for the Trotters.

Clarke said on What The EFL (21:05): “You have got Johnny Kenny in on loan and Rob Apter on loan from Charlton, two big players in this game.

“Whereas they sort of stepped in for big Burstow who was doing it earlier in the season, Cozier-Duberry who was fine, things change.

“Kenny was really good, for the first two goals.

“Great channel run and cross for the opener from a quick free kick.

“And he got across his man superbly, flicked the ball off his head and into the far corner for the second.

“He looks a good pickup, doesn’t he.”

Dalby was also appreciative of his team-mate after the match and highlighted their contrasting styles as complementary to each other.

The performance saw Kenny open his account for the Trotters on both counts of goals and assists.

Kenny has vowed to help Bolton back to the Championship, with the Trotters ten points behind the automatic promotion spots in third.

After 15 appearances in the Scottish Premiership and three in the Europa League for the Bhoys prior to his loan switch, Kenny will be hoping to establish himself firmly in Celtic’s side next season.