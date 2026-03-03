Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup vs Burnley for this evening’s Premier League clash between the two teams at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes saw his side return to winning ways in their last clash when they visited Newcastle United and came away with a superb 3-2 win.

The result proved the view of former Premier League boss Steve Bruce, who has claimed Everton are better on the road with the way they play than at home.

Now, with Burnley the visitors, Moyes will hope Bruce is wrong, but Everton will need to find a way to take the game to the Clarets tonight.

Burnley arrive with most people believing they are set to be relegated and the Clarets do sit eight points from safety.

The earlier meeting between the two teams finished 0-0 and that is a result which would do neither side any favours tonight as Everton aim for Europe and Burnley to keep survival hopes alive.

Everton are without defender Seamus Coleman for this evening’s clash, while Jack Grealish and Charly Alcaraz remain absent.

Burnley’s last win at Everton, a 2-1 victory, arrived in 2021 and Everton have won the prior three meetings when they have been at home.

A win tonight would put Everton level with seven placed Brentford on 43 points.

Jordan Pickford is in goal in the Everton lineup vs Burnley tonight, while in defence Moyes goes with Jake O’Brien, Jarrod Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Vitaly Mykolenko.

In the engine room Everton have James Garner and Idrissa Gueye, while Dwight McNeil, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye will look to create for Beto.

Moyes can make changes to his Everton lineup vs Burnley by calling for his substitutes and his options include Tyler Dibling and Harrison Armstrong.

Everton Lineup vs Burnley

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Rohl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong