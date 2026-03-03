Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes that Edward Still is doing a good job at Watford, stressing that the Hornets’ exciting forward line can be a weapon for them.

Gino Pozzo showed great ambition last summer as the club brought in some exciting young players to beef up the squad and aim for promotion from the Championship.

Javi Gracia was appointed as the Hornets boss back in October and he did a brilliant job at Vicarage Road.

One former striker stressed that bringing back Gracia was possibly the best decision Watford have made in recent years, but the Spaniard left his position early last month.

Former Southampton boss Will Still’s brother Edward arrived last month to agree personal terms before he signed a deal until the summer of 2028 at the Championship club.

He has won two and drawn one of his four games in charge at Vicarage Road; Watford defeated Bristol City 2-1 at the weekend.

Clarke pointed out how energetic Still is on the touchline, mentioning how hard the Hornets are working to keep their shape under the 35-year-old boss.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The former EFL star pointed towards Watford’s crop of exciting young players, who he believes can do a lot out of absolutely nothing.

Clarke is seeing positives in Still’s work at the Hornets so far, insisting there is something special going on under the English boss.

“I think, Watford just about shaded it [against Bristol City]”, the ex-EFL attacker said on What The EFL (16:49).

“And they have got something going under Ed Still, who was very manic in the technical area, organising the team.

“They clearly work very hard on the shape.

“And they have got some good flair players in forward areas, that can make something happen, haven’t they, Watford”

Watford’s exciting attacking line has been hailed by one ex-Championship striker, who believes that if the Hornets can fully harness their strengths, they could get into the top six.

Still’s men are six points below sixth-positioned Wrexham in the table and it remains to be seen if the Vicarage Road outfit will be able to force their way through to the playoff spots under Still.