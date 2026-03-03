Leila Coker/Getty Images

Birmingham City defender Kai Wagner has admitted there is little time to dwell on Blues’ back-to-back losses, stressing that with eleven games remaining, the team have to go all in during the run-in, with every point proving crucial.

The 29-year-old completed his move to St Andrew’s at the beginning of January from Philadelphia Union, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the League One champions.

The left-back has wasted little time making his mark in Birmingham, turning out 12 times under Chris Davies and chipping in with a goal and an assist as Blues sit 12th in the standings on 49 points, with captain Christoph Klarer hailing Wagner’s influence.

St Andrew’s has largely proved a stronghold for Blues, with just two defeats on home soil all season, keeping them within eight points of the playoff places and sustaining genuine hopes of a push toward the Premier League.

However, a recent wobble has seen Davies’ men suffer consecutive setbacks against sides firmly in the race for automatic promotion, slumping to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall before Monday night’s 3-1 loss to Middlesbrough, whose manager has been credited by a former EFL star as the driving force behind their ‘phenomenal’ football.

Wagner admitted that with eleven games left in the calendar, there is no room for lingering on setbacks and total commitment is required for the run-in.

The 29-year-old conceded that too many points have slipped through their grasp over the past two outings, acknowledging the performances have not met the expected standard and stressing that the immediate priority is to refocus on the upcoming games and respond with greater resolve.

German star Position Kai Wagner Full-back Phil Neumann Centre-back Marvin Ducksch Striker German players in the Birmingham City squad

He also emphasised the importance of collective belief, urging supporters to remain firmly behind Birmingham, underlining that a significant number of points are still up for grabs, but conceding that the current level has not been good enough.

Wagner told Birmingham City’s in-house media (8:21): “I mean, it’s not much to think about.

“It’s eleven games left in the season now.

“I mean, we have to go all in for it now.

“We know that we dropped too many points the last two games, came out short the last two games.

“And now it’s just like focus on the next game, put our heads up.

“We need all the fans with it, we need the fans to support us because we know there’s still eleven games left.

“There’s a lot of points to go and we need every point to go up there but right now, it’s just not good enough.”

Birmingham City will travel to The Valley to face Nathan Jones’ Charlton Athletic on Saturday; the Addicks are themselves winless in their last four matches.

It remains to be seen whether Blues can rediscover their form and reignite their push for a place in the top six.