Former Premier League star Jay Bothroyd has issued a warning to Leeds United, insisting that if they continue playing as they did against Sunderland, they will be ‘bang in trouble’.

Leeds succumbed to their second straight defeat on Tuesday night, losing 1-0 to fellow newcomers Sunderland inside Elland Road.

The Yorkshire giants have relied heavily on their form at Elland Road this season and losing to Sunderland at the ground was a real blow.

Leeds enjoyed over 70 per cent of possession on the night and had as many as 18 shots on goal, only to be left disappointed as Sunderland held out.

Club legend Dominic Matteo believes Leeds have not had enough credit for their performances this season, but the Whites are not clear of relegation danger yet.

With relegation rivals still battling, Bothroyd was alarmed by what he saw in the game against Sunderland and warned that Leeds will be ‘bang in trouble’ if they repeat the display.

“If they play like this, especially at home, they are bang in trouble. Because that wasn’t enough. That wasn’t good enough”, Bothroyd said on talkSPORT (3rd March, 21:35).

“70 per cent possession, 14 shots only three on target. And they come from long throws as well. That is poor.”

The 43-year-old went on to highlight Leeds’ weakness in link-up play, insisting that their sole striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, does not have someone supporting him.

“They need to be creative, they need someone supporting Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“There were a lot of balls today in the wider areas and up front but there was no guile no end product, no link-up play.

“It was really poor showing here tonight.”

The 43-year-old was also critical of the timings of the substitutions Farke made in the match, insisting that they were more reactionary than spontaneous.

“He [Farke] definitely reacted to Sunderland’s substitutions rather than making his own”, Bothroyd added.

“Leeds are playing at home. They need to take the game to Sunderland. They need to press from the beginning.

“After seeing that game against Manchester City, you would think that they would come into this game, even though they lost, you would think that they would come into the game and press right from the go.

“Give it a real go and try to get the three points.

“Today started off very flat, lack of urgency, no real quality and it was a disappointing night and you could hear that from the Leeds fans.”

Leeds, who remain in the FA Cup and will play Norwich City this weekend, have nine more games in the Premier League to make sure they can survive.

Their next league outing, away at Crystal Palace, will be one Farke will be desperate to see his side bounce back in.