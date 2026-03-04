Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has admitted that the Reds were a ‘different animal’ under Jurgen Klopp, stressing that the fans were spoilt during the German’s tenure.

Liverpool fell to defeat against Wolves at Molineux on Tuesday night despite Mohamed Salah ending his nine-game goal drought by scoring for the first time since 1st November last year.

An injury time Wolves winner left Liverpool fans returning home deflated, a feeling that has become all-too-familiar this season.

McAteer compared the current Liverpool side to the Klopp vintage, insisting that the Reds were a ‘different animal’ under the German.

Recalling that Liverpool went into matches with the prospects of a loss being remote during that period, McAteer admits that the current Reds side are not a finely tuned unit.

McAteer said on LFC TV (31:39): “We’re not a finely tuned team.

“We are just not at the minute.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“We were spoilt under Jurgen.

“He got us to that point, we were a different animal, we were finely tuned, we were going into games where we weren’t even contemplating losing, we were challenging, Champions League challenging, cups everything.

“We have been in a really, really good place, we have transitioned and that will come, we will be at that point again.”

Despite the loss and poor form in general since the title was won in March last year, Slot still has the chance to surpass Kenny Dalglish’s record of 62 wins in his first 100 games.

Patchy form led to rumours of Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso being linked with the the Reds, but Liverpool are yet to pull the trigger, electing to bide their time with Slot.

McAteer expressed concern with Liverpool’s away form earlier this season, and Slot has overseen a rapid decline from the Klopp years.

Liverpool head to Molineux again on Friday, with progression in the FA Cup at stake.

Slot will want to finish amongst the Champions League spots and progress in the FA Cup and the Champions League as deep as possible, to salvage something from what has been a largely disappointing season.