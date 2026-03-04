Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson believes that the current Whites squad are representing the club in a way that the supporters want them to, insisting that the ‘passionate’ group are giving everything for every point.

Leeds have now lost back to back home games under the lights, after suffering close 1-0 defeats against Manchester City and Sunderland.

The results have been different to the norm for Leeds, who have maintained an excellent home record in late evening games under Daniel Farke throughout his tenure.

Farke’s men are six points ahead of West Ham United in 18th place, with the Hammers having a game in hand.

The Yorkshire giants witnessed a resurgence in their Premier League season after Farke made a well-documented tactical switch against Manchester City in late November.

A great run of form, with just two losses in the top-flight before playing Manchester City in the reverse fixture has given Leeds the upper hand in their fight for survival.

Former Leeds boss Grayson believes that the performances over the past few months have resulted in a Whites team who are representing the football club in a way the Whites faithful want them to.

Game Competition Norwich City (H) FA Cup Crystal Palace (A) Premier League Brentford (H) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

Grayson insists that the Leeds players are full of desire, passion and are giving everything to earn every point in their fight to sustain their Premier League status come the end of the season.

“Obviously from us the last two, three months have been outstanding”, Grayson said on LUTV (7:30).

“From the Manchester City game where we lost 3-2, the run of form has been excellent from then.

“There is a group that is determined, got passion, desire and they are representing the football club in the manner the supporters want to see them.

“They are giving everything, they are covering the yards.

“They are doing everything to get any point to make sure that we are a Premier League club next year.”

Leeds United’s relegation rivals having managerial and club wide upheaval has given confidence to former Whites star Michel Bridges, who believes stability at the helm will help Leeds get over the line.

Farke will hope to address issues like their concession of late goals, before Leeds United play their next Premier League fixture after the weekend’s FA Cup tie against Norwich City.