Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Manchester United for tonight’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

Pressure is growing on Howe, who despite splashing the cash last summer on the likes of Malick Thiaw, Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade, has Newcastle sitting just 13th in the Premier League table.

Securing Champions League football through the league now looks to be a pipe dream and Newcastle are increasingly playing to try to scramble up near to a Conference League spot.

The home defeat to Everton saw fans unhappy with Anthony Gordon and one former Premier League star thinks he could be sold in the summer.

Newcastle are a long way off living up to the opinion of Sven Botman, who thinks they can win the title in the coming years.

Howe has insisted that Tino Livramento is getting closer to a return, but tonight’s Manchester United game has come too soon for the full-back.

The last meeting between the two clubs saw Manchester United edge out the Magpies 1-0 in December.

Newcastle though did thrash Manchester United 4-1 the last time the Red Devils visited St James’ Park.

Howe has Aaron Ramsdale in goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Manchester United, while keeping the shot-stopper safe is a backline of Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Newcastle field a midfield of Jacob Ramsey, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, while Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon spearhead the attack.

If Howe needs to influence the game from the bench with his changes then he has options to switch up his Newcastle United lineup vs Manchester United and they include Nick Pope, dropped for Ramsdale, and Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Manchester United

Ramsdale, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Substitutes: Pope, Botman, Wissa, Osula, J.Murphy, Willock, A.Murphy, Shahar, Neave