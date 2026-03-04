Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Donyell Malen’s permanent move to Roma in the summer is considered to be a ‘sure thing’ as details of the deal Aston Villa will scoop emerge.

Malen moved to Italy during the winter window seeking to play in his preferred position, something which Villa boss Unai Emery was unable or unwilling to offer despite praising him for his tactical intelligence.

The Dutchman has slotted in seamlessly with a Roma side that are seeking to ensure Champions League qualification for next season.

Malen has been in red-hot form, bagging six goals in seven matches and in the process surpassing the four goals he scored at Villa Park in half a season with ease.

Since his move, Malen has been neck-to-neck with Lamine Yamal and Ante Budimir in goals scored in the top five European leagues, while only Harry Kane has outscored him.

The form has expectedly led to praise pouring in, with the legendary Alessandro Costacurta dubbing him ‘deadly’, while former Italy international Daniele Adani went so far as to say that he has changed Roma.

Former Netherlands international forward Bryan Roy and one-time coach of Malen at the Ajax academy suggested that Italy suits the forward to a tee, hinting where Malen’s long-term future might lie.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

The terms of the deal Aston Villa thrashed out with Roma were unclear though, as ambiguities especially about the obligation remained.

It has now emerged that the obligation will only be triggered by Champions League qualification and not for other European competitions such as the Europa League, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Roma though, are intent to take up the option regardless of where they finish, with the move for Malen considered a ‘sure thing’.

Aston Villa will receive another €25m, in addition to the €2m they received in January, while a 10 per cent sell-on clause has also been inserted.

Roma are looking to seal the deal amidst increasing interest in the Dutch international.

Atletico Madrid were contenders for Malen in January, while Juventus have added him to their list for the summer.

Juventus have a shortlist of Randall Kolo Muani, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Alexander Sorloth, with Roma unlikely to be willing to consider an offer unless they receive a substantial profit.

Aston Villa will be kicking themselves for including the option, or for even sanctioning the loan, as Malen might have come in handy now, with the Villans experiencing indifferent form since his departure.