West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville has insisted that his team know well that they do not belong where they are at the moment and will keep fighting until the end to recover.

The Hammers find themselves at the wrong end of the Premier League table and are fighting to save their top flight status.

In December, Dean Ashton sounded the alarm, insisting that there was a feeling that the club were going to be relegated this season.

However, they have not allowed things to get out of hand and combined with the form of others such as Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, the Hammers have still given themselves a fighting chance of survival.

Their recent performances have given hope to former Premier League star Scott Minto, who believes that there is some positivity around West Ham and they must hang on because fellow relegation-battlers Tottenham are buckling.

Summerville, who has been a goalscoring influence for the Hammers this term, believes, like all his team-mates that West Ham do not belong where they find themselves in the table.

Stressing the importance of fighting until the end, Summerville told his club’s official website: “We know where we are and we know that we have to fight.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

“It’s until the last game that we can do this for the fans as well, because I think we belong in the Premier League.

“I think we have to keep going.

“We know how it’s going to be. It’s going to be a fight.

“We know that we don’t belong where we’re at. It’s going to be a fight until the end.

“I think we improved a lot from what it was at the start.

“I think we have to take all the positives from the last few games and now we see it game by game.

“Every game for us is a final and I think that needs to be the mentality.”

Back in October, following the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as the manager, Perry Groves backed the Portuguese to get the Hammers out of trouble.

Games though are running out and West Ham need to go on a winning run if they are to avoid a disastrous drop to the Championship.