Leeds United star Anton Stach has revealed that, in his view, the strongest aspect of his game is his anticipation, highlighting his ability to read matches and assert his influence at decisive moments.

The German midfielder swapped Hoffenheim for Elland Road last summer, committing his future to the club with a contract running through to 2029, much to the disappointment of supporters of his former side.

Under Daniel Farke, the 27-year-old has made 26 Premier League appearances, contributing four goals and three assists, and showcased his quality last month with a superb free-kick against Aston Villa that secured a 1-1 draw against the title challengers.

With nine big chances created and 17 interceptions to his name this season, Stach has been pivotal to Leeds’ resurgence, particularly throughout their December unbeaten run that propelled them clear of the relegation zone, with Farke insisting he deserves to be regarded as one of the signings of the season.

Stach reflected on what he considers to be the strongest aspect of his game, highlighting his anticipation and ability to read matches effectively.

The 27-year-old midfielder explained that, when assessing his own performances over the years, he believes his understanding of how games unfold has stood out, particularly his capacity to interpret situations, anticipate passes, make interceptions and recognise what is required in different phases of play.

He said on the Official Leeds United Podcast (12:12): “I think my biggest strength over the years, when I looked at my games and everything, is my anticipation.

League Oberliga Niedersachsen Regionalliga Nord 2. Bundesliga Bundesliga Premier League Leagues in which Anton Stach has played

“So how I can read the games, sometimes I can intercept the balls, I read the passes and, yes, how the game is and what we have to do.

“Maybe I would say this.”

Leeds now sit 15th on 31 points, holding a six-point cushion over the bottom three, though a run of four matches without a win has increased the pressure ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

With Stach’s growing influence, particularly his quality from dead-ball situations, and Farke praising the 27-year-old for adapting to the Premier League at a remarkably swift rate, there remains an outside chance that his performances could yet earn him consideration for a call-up to the World Cup.