Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former West Ham United midfielder Don Hutchison has backed the Hammers to come out on top in the relegation battle and put a percentage chance on Tottenham Hotspur going down.

Alongside Wolves and Burnley at the foot of the table, the survival battle is intensifying with nine games left, as Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest and West Ham are separated by just three points in a tense scramble to avoid the final relegation spot.

The Irons edged past Fulham 1-0 on Wednesday night courtesy of a decisive effort from Crysencio Summerville, who admitted the squad feel their position is undeserved, as the victory at Craven Cottage moved them level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, who sit above the drop zone on goal difference.

In January, Nuno Espirito Santo and his men claimed a 2-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Lilywhites, a result that sparked their revival, with just two defeats recorded in the eight matches that have followed since that London derby.

Hutchison has indicated that he expects the Irons to finish above their relegation rivals, arguing that the picture has shifted in recent weeks.

In his view, Leeds United appeared well clear a fortnight ago, but both West Ham and Nottingham Forest have since narrowed the gap to three points.

The 54-year-old added that he is confident Nuno’s side will avoid the drop and believes the final survival spot is too close to call between Spurs and Forest, dubbing it 50-50.

Game Date Arsenal (H) 09/05 Newcastle United (A) 17/05 Leeds United (H) 24/05 West Ham’s final three league games

Hutchison, asked about the percentage chance of Tottenham being relegated, said on ESPN FC Extra Time (13:17): “I’m backing West Ham to finish above those.

“I thought Leeds were well clear about two weeks ago and West Ham and Forest have slightly reeled them in, being three points off them.

“I’m confident West Ham stay up

“And I’m going to say it’s 50/50 between Spurs and Forest.”

Last season, with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton all making an immediate return to the Championship, 26 points would have been enough to survive, yet this term Leeds United are still looking over their shoulder despite amassing 31 points.

A former top-flight star has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could yet buckle, urging the Hammers to persevere, particularly after a pundit stated that he does not believe the north London side can be relied upon to win matches.

Still competing in the FA Cup, West Ham host Brentford in the fifth round on Monday at the London Stadium before welcoming Manchester City to east London for a league encounter that could prove decisive in their bid to climb out of the bottom three.