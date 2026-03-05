Michael Steele/Getty Images

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes Liverpool will miss out on Champions League qualification, arguing that Aston Villa have an easier run-in and are likely to collect enough points before facing the Reds in the penultimate game of the season.

As it stands, just three points separate third from sixth in the Premier League table with nine games remaining, as Manchester United, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool jostle for the coveted Champions League places.

On Tuesday night, Arne Slot and his side saw their four-match winning run come to an abrupt halt, slipping to a surprise 2-1 defeat against 20th-placed Wolves at Molineux.

In the nine fixtures that remain, Liverpool must still navigate away trips to Everton and Manchester United, along with a home clash against Chelsea at Anfield, before travelling to Birmingham to face Aston Villa.

By contrast, the Villans’ run-in features home fixtures against relegation-threatened West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Liverpool in the penultimate round, while their away trips see them travel to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground and Manchester City on the final day.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Hislop assessed the race for the Champions League spots and suggested that Liverpool could fall short after comparing the respective run-ins.

He argued that Chelsea are well placed to secure a spot, pointing to what he views as a more favourable schedule for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa Liverpool Burnley (A) Chelsea (H) Liverpool (H) Aston Villa (A) Manchester City (A) Brentford (H) Aston Villa and Liverpool’s last three games

The former top flight shot stopper noted that Aston Villa and Liverpool still have to face each other in the penultimate round and added that, despite Villa closing the season against Liverpool and Manchester City, he expects them to collect enough points beforehand to finish above the Merseyside club.

Hislop said on ESPN FC Extra Time (8:09): “I think Liverpool miss out.

“I’ve just looked at the run-ins for both.

“I think Chelsea get in.

“Villa’s run-in is far easier than Liverpool’s.

“They both play each other in the second-last game of the season.

“Villa finish with Liverpool and City, but before that I think Villa will amass enough points to finish ahead of Liverpool.”

Liverpool sit sixth in the Premier League table, level on 48 points with Chelsea, but outside the top five on goal difference, although one Reds legend has expressed confidence that they will ultimately secure a Champions League place.

Their next league assignment comes against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on 15th March, and with the Lilywhites still searching for their first win of the calendar year, Liverpool will view it as an opportunity against a side criticised for their inability to get over the line.

Before returning to league action, however, Arne Slot’s men head back to Molineux for a fifth-round tie in the FA Cup on Friday night, seeking swift redemption, before travelling to face Galatasaray in the Champions League, with another club great insisting they have a genuine chance of lifting the European crown.