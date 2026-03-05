Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers striker Rory Loy has warned that Gers fans will not accept a slow start against Celtic in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, stressing that the team must start like a house on fire after the Bhoys leapfrogged them with a midweek win over Aberdeen.

The Gers faced Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday in a pivotal league clash that ended 2-2, taking the lead through two Youssef Chermiti goals before Reo Hatate came off the bench to net a late equaliser for the Bhoys.

A former Gers player observed that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore was largely absent in the second half, which added to the team’s struggles and allowed Celtic to claw back into the game.

The draw allowed the Hoops to move ahead of Danny Rohl’s side in the Scottish Premiership after their midweek 2-1 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie, with a former Celtic player praising the slick link-up play between two key substitutes that secured the win for Martin O’Neill’s team.

The standings see Hearts atop the table with 63 points, followed by the Bhoys on 58, while the Gers sit in third, just a single point adrift on 57.

Loy highlighted the importance of a strong start for Rangers in their upcoming cup tie against Celtic, stressing that any slow start could be met with immediate backlash from supporters.

Reflecting on the previous clash, he pointed out that a crucial chance went begging, yet the crowd stayed buzzing, while the midfield’s struggles to hold the ball added to the tension, highlighting just how quickly momentum can swing.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

The 37-year-old emphasised that, given the outcome of the last match, the presence of more away fans, and Celtic’s recent result, the team face heightened pressure and must replicate the intensity of their previous strong start, warning that failure to do so would be met with swift and vocal reactions from the fans.

Loy said on the Scottish Football Podcast: “Look at the second half on Sunday, Tuur Rommens comes in at the back post and misses a chance and the stadium is still up on their feet singing

“Then the game just swung.

“It doesn’t help when Celtic pull them back to 2-1.

“The midfield were just non-existent, they couldn’t keep the ball and that feeds into the nervous energy from the crowd.

“On Sunday they need to start like a house on fire, they need to start like that again.

“The problem they’ve got on Sunday is if they’d won the game last week, the fans would put up with maybe a bit of a slower start, just to get through the cup tie.

“Given the nature of the way the game went, given there will be more away fans in, given the nature of Celtic’s result last night and Celtic now being above them, it’s all feeding into [that nervousness].

“If Rangers don’t start well on Sunday, they’ll know about it very, very quickly.”

The quarter-final at Ibrox promises a decisive outcome, with extra time and penalties ready to separate the sides if they remain level after full time.

Rohl will be counting on Chermiti for another standout performance, a player a former Scotland international has already tipped as possessing the character to excel on the biggest occasions.

The Gers will be determined to progress and keep their hopes of silverware alive this season, particularly after last year’s shock early exit to Queen’s Park FC in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.