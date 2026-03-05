Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Michael Bridges has compared the leadership style of current skipper Ethan Ampadu to former Whites captain Lucas Radebe.

Ampadu joined Leeds United from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and was named the club captain the year after.

The Wales international led Leeds United to the Championship title last year and has continued to be a key figure in their bid to sustain their Premier League status this term.

He was brought in by boss Daniel Farke as a calming figure inside an inexperienced dressing room and has helped the team grow.

The German boss acknowledged that Ampadu is a cornerstone for his Whites team and hailed his ‘rolls royce’ performances in the top flight.

Ampadu, who has now made over 100 appearances for the Yorkshire giants, admitted he underestimated the magnitude of Leeds United before arriving at Elland Road.

The 25-year old captain was hailed by ex-Leeds United star Bridges, who believes that Ampadu shares personality and characteristics traits with another former Whites skipper, Radebe.

Club Years Kaizer Chiefs 1989-1994 Leeds United 1994-2005 Lucas Radebe’s career history

Radebe captained the Whites from 1998 and was influential in Leeds United enjoying a successful period during that time.

Bridges, who played under Radebe, compared Ampadu to the South African for their no shouting and bawling attitude to leadership.

“The very similarities, characteristics, easy for me to say, between Lucas [Radebe] and Ethan [Ampadu]”, Bridges said on LUTV (8:50).

“They are not shouters and bawlers as captains.

“They are leaders by examples, on and off the field.

“I have had shouters and bawlers as captains in the past where it has worked but these two very similar characteristics the way they lead.”

When Leeds United lost 1-0 to Manchester City in a tight and fiercely contested game at Elland Road recently, one former Whites star admitted it was in his view one of Ampadu’s poorest games.

With the battle against relegation in the Premier League heating up, Farke will want Ampadu in top form to spread his calming influence throughout the side in potential six-pointer games.